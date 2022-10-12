New 95 East Distribution Center Breaks Ground in North Woodbridge

This morning elected officials broke ground on a 113,490 square foot last-mile distribution and fulfillment facility in North Woodbridge. The 95 East Distribution Center located at 13600 Dabney Road is the first development project in Prince William County’s new E-Commerce Overlay and represents a $22.95 million redevelopment investment as well as an estimated 100 new jobs in supply chain logistics.



"The supply chain has been top-of-mind for everyday consumers and the collective concern of corporations worldwide,” said Fred Underwood, Principal, The Pinkard Group. "This modern high-bay facility will deliver next summer and provide premier functionality and excellent access for last-mile distribution operations."



The Pinkard Group and the Normandy Opportunity Zone Fund, LP, a real estate fund sponsored by Cannon Hill Capital Partners, purchased the 8.23-acre property in 2021 and demolished the existing vacant warehouse buildings on two adjacent parcels. The project qualified for the targeted industry program at the Prince William County Department of Economic Development (PWCDED).



"Our department has seen a new market demand for high-quality industrial product coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Christina Winn, executive director, PWCDED. "The way people and companies purchase goods has changed, and Prince William County represents the front door to the rest of Northern Virginia.”



Already zoned for industrial uses, the property was underutilized before gaining ground for redevelopment in the niche e-commerce warehousing category.



"Our county was proactive in getting ahead of this market trend," said Ann Wheeler, Chair, Prince William Board of County Supervisors. "By establishing the overlay unanimously last year, we are able to provide sites to developers upfront and uphold the business-friendly climate businesses have come to expect from us."

In addition to being part of the overlay, the 95 East Distribution Center is the first new industrial project east of 1-95 in Woodbridge in over a decade and coincides with culminating road work to widen and revitalize the Route 1 corridor.

"Woodbridge is a neighborhood of possibilities, and we are thrilled to move this project forward while welcoming new tenants and new jobs to this community," said Margaret Franklin, Woodbridge District Supervisor. "By redeveloping within the set zoning parameters, I think we are living the ideals of the North Woodbridge Small Area Plan by identifying areas for redevelopment for our residents."



